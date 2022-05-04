JJ Lin hints at concert tour, Jay Chou at new album

SINGAPORE - Is JJ Lin going on a 20th anniversary world tour?

On May 3, the home-grown singer posted on social media a poster with the words "JJ Lin JJ20 World Tour 2022 coming soon", without further elaboration.

Lin, 41, made his debut in 2003 with the album Music Voyager. His last in-person concert before the Covid-19 pandemic was the Sanctuary 2.0 World Tour concert at Singapore's National Stadium in December 2019.

He held the Sanctuary Finale Virtual Concert in July 2021 and two After The Rain charity live specials at Marina Bay Sands in November 2021.

His pal, Taiwanese singer Jay Chou, also hinted online on the same day that he was releasing a new album.

In an Instagram post on May 3, the 43-year-old wrote: "If I were to tell you guyz that I will be releasing my upcoming new album in June/July, would you guyz not believe it again?"

He posted a photo in which he appeared to be preparing to film a music video beside a piano.