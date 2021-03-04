JJ Lin spotted cycling with million-dollar watch

Sharp-eyed netizens have noticed something special about JJ Lin's cycling attire.

The Singaporean singer, who is back in town for Chinese New Year from Taiwan, posted photos of a bike outing on Sunday (Feb 28), clad in a bright cycling outfit, helmet, protective glasses - and what looked to be a fancy timepiece worth the price of a small suburban condo.

Identified by watch aficionados as the RM 11-03 Ultimate Edition by luxury watchmaker Richard Mille, the iconic watch is allegedly worth a cool $1 million.

There were only 200 of this model made, and what makes it rarer is that it is the Ultimate Edition, meaning no more of that range will be produced.

Designed to be virtually indestructible, its case is made of Carbon TPT (which stands for Thin Ply Technology), a highly resilient material that Richard Mille's watches are known for.

Prime athletes such as tennis star Rafael Nadal, pro golfer Bubba Watson and F1 racer Felipe Massa have all worn the Richard Mille watches while pushing the limits of their sport.

This means that even if Lin had taken a spill on his bike, his watch would probably not even have a scratch on it.

The popular singer was spotted wearing the same oversized timepiece on his visit on Monday (Mar 1) to Spotify's regional office, where a room had been named after him.

On Wednesday, he again took the watch out for a spin, this time on an outing with his mum to Machi Machi, which is megastar Jay Chou's favourite bubble tea chain in Taiwan.

Lin also gave a shout-out on Instagram to his friend, producer-songwriter Ang Jun Yang, who co-owns the Singapore outlet.