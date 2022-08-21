Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hold lavish estate wedding

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot on Saturday (Aug 20) - for the second time in just over a month - in a lavish ceremony at the Argo (2012) star's estate, American media reported.

The A-list lovebirds already wed in Las Vegas in mid-July, but made it official again, this time in front of friends and family at Affleck's 35-hectare waterfront compound in the southeastern US state of Georgia.

Among the Hollywood types in attendance at the three-day affair were longtime Affleck pal Matt Damon and director Kevin Smith, People magazine reported.

Guests wore all-white while Lopez donned a Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, according to Fox News.

Images posted by celebrity gossip site TMZ ahead of the wedding showed dinner seating being arranged on what appeared to be a large, covered dock, with a substantial barge for pyrotechnics floating nearby.

The pair - he is 50 and she is 53 - first met on the set of the widely panned movie Gigli (2003) in 2002.

They became a media sensation as they dated but postponed their planned 2003 nuptials, then announced their relationship was over in early 2004.

"Bennifer" - the couple's public nickname from their first highly publicised relationship - set the Internet alight last year when photos of them together again began circulating.

Lopez and Affleck announced their engagement in April. She posted a video of herself appearing emotional and admiring a green ring in her newsletter, On The JLo.

US media reported that the ring was an emerald-cut pale green diamond.

This is the fourth marriage for Lopez and the second for Affleck.

Lopez was previously married to actor Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme.