I Not Stupid actor Joshua Ang welcomes second child

SINGAPORE - Home-grown actor Joshua Ang, who rose to fame in director Jack Neo's movie I Not Stupid (2002), has a new girl in his life - his baby daughter.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (Aug 18), Ang wrote: "I dreamt of you, even before you were conceived. Under the Northern lights, that's where we met. So we name you, Lovelle Aurora.

"Today, a star is born, and I met the girl that I'll love for the rest of my life. You will always be my princess, till the edge of time.

"Love you lil one, for ever and always, Daddy."

Ang, 32, shared three photos with the post, including one of him in a delivery room with his newborn baby and his girlfriend, whose face he concealed with a sticker. He has so far not disclosed the identity of his girlfriend.

On Aug 9, Ang sparked speculation that he was expecting another child after he shared on social media a picture of an ultrasound scan of a foetus with the caption: "See you soon, Love".

He was in the headlines late last year after he announced on social media that he would be divorcing influencer Shannon Low, leading to various allegations, which culminated in each taking legal action against the other. They have a three-year-old son, Jedaiah.

Ang, who has starred in Neo's other films such as I Not Stupid Too (2006) and We Not Naughty (2012), has a small role in Neo's latest movie, The Diam Diam Era Two (2021).