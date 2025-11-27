Feeling FOMO? More tickets to Blackpink’s Singapore concerts released after production update

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Blackpink's Deadline world tour kicked off on July 5 and 6 at Goyang Sports Complex in Gyeonggi Province.

Blackpink World Tour Deadline In Singapore

Singapore is getting ready to Jump this weekend at the Blackpink concerts. And if you don’t want to feel left out, you can still get your hands on tickets to the K-pop event of the year.

More seats to the K-pop girl group’s three shows were added last week following a production update, and some restricted view seats are still available for all three nights.

Considering how Blinks fought tooth and nail to secure their tickets when sales first opened in September, this might be a welcome surprise to anyone wanting to catch Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo in action.

At other stops of their Deadline world tour, the quartet have performed crowd-pleasing hits such as Kill This Love (2019), Pink Venom (2022) and How You Like That (2020). Get ready to hear Rose’s ubiquitous Grammy-nominated solo single Apt on Singapore soil for the first time too.

Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive

MRT: Stadium

When: Nov 28, 29 and 30, 7pm

Admission: $168 to $398 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645)

Rich Brian – Where Is My Head? 2025 Asia Tour In Singapore

Indonesian rapper Rich Brian’s new tour is in support of the album Where Is My Head?, which was released in August. PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE

Indonesian rapper Rich Brian is bringing his tour, titled Where Is My Head?, to Singapore. He previously performed with fellow artistes from Asian-American record label 88rising during the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023.

His current tour is in support of his latest full-length album of the same name, which was released in August 2025 and is his first since 2019. Among the work’s 15 tracks is Jumpy, a collaboration with American rapper Ski Mask The Slump God, and is a razor-sharp diatribe against playing it safe in life. There is also the synth-heavy Butterfly, an introspective reflection on his own insecurities.

Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue

MRT: one-north

When: Dec 3, 8pm

Admission: $118 to $378 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645)

Luke Kidgell Live In Singapore

Australian comedian Luke Kidgell has been doing stand-up comedy shows around Australia since 2015, will be performing in Singapore for the first time on Dec 1 and 2. PHOTO: KEG TOURING

Australian comedian Luke Kidgell is known for his viral crowd-work interactions that often lead to some fairly unusual yet hilarious encounters.

Clips of his current tour show him asking audience members why they think they are a bad person, and playing off their responses spontaneously.

Since 2015, he has been doing stand-up comedy shows around Australia and in other countries such as Britain and New Zealand.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: “It will be my first time ever visiting (Singapore), I can’t wait to see what the future looks like.”

He is slated to perform on Dec 1 and 2. Tickets are still available for the first night, while those for the second night are sold out.