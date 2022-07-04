Hong Kong writer Ni Kuang, known for his Wisely sci-fi novels, dies at 87

HONG KONG - Celebrated Hong Kong writer Ni Kuang, a prolific author and screenwriter who was behind the Wisely science-fiction novels as well as more than 300 screenplays, died on Sunday (July 3). He was 87.

Among his best known movies are the classic martial arts films One-Armed Swordsman (1967) and The 36th Chamber Of Shaolin (1978), and the Bruce Lee hits Fist Of Fury (1972) and The Big Boss (1971).

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), who quoted actor Tenky Tin Kai-man, spokesman for the Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers, Ni died at his home in Hong Kong at 1pm on Sunday. News publication Ming Pao Monthly's chief editor Poon Yiu-ming said that the cause of death was skin cancer.

Ni not only ruled over the genres of martial arts and science fiction, but also wrote non-fiction pieces, newspaper columns, satirical pieces as well as dabbled in the romance and detective genres.

In addition to the 300 screenplays, he also wrote more than 300 novels.

Among the memorable characters he created were the adventurer Wisely, martial artist Chen Zhen, the first modern Chinese superhero Inframan and Fang Kang the "one-armed swordsman", who was portrayed by the late actor Jimmy Wang.

Born in Shanghai in 1935, Ni was named Ni Cong at birth and was one of eight children in a middle-class family. His younger sister Ni Yishu also became a popular novelist, with the pen name Yi Shu.

As a teenager, he was a cadre of the Chinese Communist Party, but escaped to Hong Kong in 1957 after offending a party official.

In Hong Kong, Ni worked as a labourer and stumbled into writing by chance after taking part in a writing competition in a newspaper.

A vocal critic of communism, he emigrated to the United States in 1992 before the 1997 handover of Hong Kong to China, but returned to Hong Kong in 2006.

His wildly popular Wisely stories, which numbered 150, were adapted for radio and the big and small screens.