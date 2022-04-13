Honeymooners Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin mobbed at LA airport

LOS ANGELES - Newly-wed K-drama stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin were besieged by fans upon their arrival in Los Angeles on Tuesday (April 12).

Fans mobbed the couple at Los Angeles International Airport as they pushed their luggage through the terminal and while they waited for their ride.

Despite their long 11-hour flight and the early hour of their arrival, they obliged fans with photos and autographs.

Some fans presented Son, 40, with flowers and gifts, while Hyun Bin, 39, was seen helping her with her trolley and fending off overzealous fans.