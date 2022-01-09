HK action star Sammo Hung looks to be in good health as he turns 70

HONG KONG - Hong Kong action star Sammo Hung turned 70 on Friday (Jan 7),and appeared to have gained weight in three photos posted on social media recently by his eldest son, actor Timmy Hung.

One was a three-generation photo showing Timmy, 47, and his father together with his two sons, aged eight and six. Another was of his father with his two sons.

The third was a decades-old old photo of his father with him and his younger brother Jimmy, who is now a singer.

Sammo has another younger son and a daughter.

Timmy wrote in the post: "Happy birthday, daddy. Wishing daddy good health and happiness every day."

Sammo Hung stunned fans in May 2020 when he appeared to have lost a lot of weight in photos shared on social media by Hong Kong singer Alan Tam.

He went for a knee operation in 2017 and was seen in wheelchairs or with a walking stick in photos, leading netizens to wonder if he was unwell.

The actor and stunt choreographer disclosed in an interview in November 2020 that he had been on a diet.

In late November last year, he was back in action, filming the upcoming martial arts film Kowloon Walled City, which also stars actors Louis Koo and Richie Jen.

Although seen with a walking stick in press photos, reports said Hung had no problem filming the action scenes in the movie.