Hong Kong star Sammo Hung's appearance in video reassures fans

Hong Kong veteran star Sammo Hung has sparked health concerns with his public appearances in recent years, but a recent one is likely to reassure fans that he is well.

On Sunday (Jan 17), he appeared in a video, posted on his son Timmy Hung's social-media account, providing encouragement to the people of Hebei. The Chinese province has been hit by a resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

In the video, Sammo Hung said in Mandarin: "Hello, fellow countrymen from Hebei, I am Sammo Hung. The pandemic may have kept us apart, but our hearts remainas one.

"Let's unite in fighting the pandemic. I am with you as we face the pandemic together. Hebei jiayou, China jiayou." "Jiayou" means "keep it up" in Chinese.

Hung, who turned 69 in early January, looked to be in good spirits in the video and he delivered his short speech in a strong voice.

Last May, the action star and stunt choreographer stunned fans when he seemed to have lost a large amount of weight in photos sharedby Hong Kong singer Alan Tam. Some netizens said they almost could not recognise Hung while others asked if he was unwell.

The God Of War (2017) actor disclosed in an interview last November that he had been on a diet, adding that he has fractured both arms three times and suffered several knee injuries during his long career in the entertainment industry.

Hung, who acted in his first movie Education Of Love as a child in 1961, went for a knee operation in 2017.

He was formerly one of the Seven Little Fortunes, a troupe comprising him, Jackie Chan, Corey Yuen and four others who went to a Peking Opera school and became action heavyweights in the Hong Kong film industry.