Henry Golding expecting first child with wife Liv Lo

Sarawak-born British actor Henry Golding is expecting his first child with wife Liv Lo, a television presenter and yoga instructor.

The 33-year-old Crazy Rich Asians (2018) star announced the news on Instagram on Friday, with pictures of him, his wife and her baby bump.

He wrote: "2021 is already looking brighter."

Lo, 35, who is of Taiwanese and Italian descent, posted similar pictures and wrote: "Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you."

They tied the knot in 2016.

Celebrities flocked to congratulate them, including Asian-American comedian Ali Wong, Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan, the film's director Jon M. Chu and co-star Ken Jeong.

His Singaporean co-stars in the hit romantic comedy, such as Amy Cheng, Janice Koh and Constance Lau, also wished the couple well.

Lo later uploaded a picture of her pregnant belly and an ultrasound scan of the foetus.

Her due date and the baby's gender were not revealed.

Golding, who was born to a Malaysian mother and a British father, was originally a travel show host who was propelled to Hollywood fame when he was cast in the film adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians - a popular book about the upper echelons of Singapore society.

Since then, he has appeared in several major productions, such as action comedy The Gentlemen (2019) and holiday romantic comedy Last Christmas (2019).

He will next appear in the superhero movie Snake Eyes as the titular character. The military science-fiction film is meant to be a prequel to the first movie in the G.I. Joe movie franchise (2009 to present) and slated to hit the big screen next year.