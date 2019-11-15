Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding in Time magazine's 100 Next list of rising stars

Henry Golding can look forward to a good Christmas next month.

The Malaysian-born star of 2018 hit movie Crazy Rich Asians can celebrate his inclusion in Time magazine's 100 Next list of rising stars, alongside other luminaries like singer Billie Eilish and comedian Lilly Singh.

Posting his gratitude online, Golding, 32, said he felt "honoured" to be in the company of "some truly special people".

Michelle Yeoh, his castmate in Crazy Rich Asians, penned a tribute to him in Time, celebrating "his push for Asian representation" in cinema, and his humility.

He has not "lost sight of where he came from", she wrote.

On the work front, Golding thanked fans, in another post, praising "all the sweethearts who waited out in the cold for us" at the London premiere on Monday (Nov 11) of his new romantic-comedy film Last Christmas.

Co-starring Emilia Clarke, the movie is inspired by the music of George Michael and Wham!.

The film, which opens in Singapore later in November, has drawn mixed reviews so far.