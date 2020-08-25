Jayley Woo, Dasmond Koh pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang for his 30th birthday

SINGAPORE - Friends and colleagues of Aloysius Pang paid tribute to the late local actor on what would have been his 30th birthday on Monday (Aug 23).

His girlfriend, local actress Jayley Woo, 28, posted a drawing by a fan of the two of them together on Instagram and wrote: "Time flies. Although fate only allowed us to brush past each other, but we loved deeply."

She added: "I promise you I'll try not to cry. It's your birthday after all, it's a happy occasion. It's just a pity that I can't be with you to sing Happy Birthday, cut a cake and make a wish or take photos. But it's okay, I know you're always here."

Woo's relationship with Pang was only made known after his death.

He died at the age of 28 in January last year (2019) due to injuries sustained in an overseas military training incident while on reservist duty.

Host and NoonTalk Media founder Dasmond Koh, 48, who was Pang's mentor and manager, posted a black square on Instagram in remembrance of him.

His friends - fellow NoonTalk artist Xu Bin, 31, actors Shane Pow and Ian Fang - posted birthday messages as well.

Pow, 29, and Fang, 30, shared images of Pang on social media, with Fang posting a photo of him with Pang on a basketball court.

Pang's elder brother Kenny Pang posted a photo of himself with a bowl of his homemade Sarawak laksa. He wrote in a caption that seemed to be addressing his younger brother directly: "Not sure if you like this dish but I remember how you inhaled it down every time it was made. Today I cooked and felt the warmth of family."

Pang has another eldest brother, Jefferson Pang, who keeps a low profile.