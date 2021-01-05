Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde spotted holding hands, rumoured to be dating

LOS ANGELES - Seems like 2021 has its first celebrity couple. Singer Harry Styles, 26, and actor-director Olivia Wilde, 36, appeared at a wedding - not theirs - holding hands and acting all lovey-dovey.

They are said to have been dating for a few weeks, after sparks flew on the set of Don't Worry Darling, a horror movie directed by Wilde, who also co-stars in it.

Styles, who has not been in a movie since his first acting role in 2017's Dunkirk, took over as the male lead last September from Shia LeBeouf, who had dropped out due to a scheduling conflict.

At the wedding over the past weekend, held in Montecito, California, Styles was not just a guest, but also officiated as a friend of the groom, who is his agent.

There were reportedly only 16 guests at the exclusive wedding and Wilde attended as Style's plus-one.

The two were later snapped on Monday (Jan 4) returning to his Los Angeles home with suitcases, further fuelling rumours of them dating.

Neither of their representatives has commented on the alleged romance.

Previously, Wilde had been in a long-term relationship with ex-fiance, actor Jason Sudeikis, 45. They were engaged for eight years and have two children together, aged six and four.

The couple revealed in November last year that they had split up at the beginning of the year, with nothing to suggest that Styles had played a part in the break-up.

While there is a 10-year age gap between Styles and Wilde, he is known to have dated older women, such as Victoria's Secret model Camille Rowe, 30, and singer Taylor Swift, 31.

He had also briefly dated late TV presenter Caroline Flack in 2011, when he was 17 and she was 32.

Last November, when Styles appeared on the ground-breaking cover of Vogue in a dress, Wilde had spoken up to defend him against detractors.

"To me, he's very modern and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has - truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity - is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world," she said.

"I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that. It's pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence."