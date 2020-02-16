Caroline Flack, former host of British dating reality show Love Island, found dead at home

LONDON (NYTIMES) - Caroline Flack, a well-known television personality and former host of Love Island and other shows in Britain, died on Saturday (Feb 15) in London. She was 40.

The Associated Press, citing a statement from her family, confirmed her death.

A lawyer for the family said her body was found in her home.

In 2015, Flack began hosting Love Island, a British dating reality show in which the public voted off "islanders" until one couple remained.

She was replaced in December after being charged with assault that involved her boyfriend, tennis star Lewis Burton, The Guardian reported.

Flack was no stranger to reality television.

In 2014, she won Strictly Come Dancing with her dance partner Pasha Kovalev.

She also hosted several other shows, including I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Now! and Xtra Factor.

Flack, who had several famous partners including Prince Harry and Harry Styles, is a fixture in the British tabloids.

She also had to deal with their incessant prying and constant criticism.

She once told The Sun: "Not everyone is going to like you, so you have to filter it."

In a 2019 Instagram post, Flack wrote that she was "in a really weird place" and that she found it hard to talk about it.

She said when she reached out to someone to talk about her feelings, they called her "draining".

"I feel like this is why some people keep their emotions to themselves," she said.

"I certainly hate talking about my feelings. And being a burden is my biggest fear."