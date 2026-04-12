Girl group Katseye member Megan’s Singaporean mum celebrates singer’s Coachella debut

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Katseye's Megan Skiendiel with her Singaporean mother, Sylvia Lee, at the first weekend of music festival Coachella 2026.

Singaporean Sylvia Lee was in the audience at American music festival Coachella 2026 to cheer on her daughter Megan Skiendiel.

The 20-year-old singer performed as part of global girl group Katseye on the Sahara Stage in Indio, California, on April 11 Singapore time.

“Last night was so incredible. I can’t believe that I’m actually standing in front of the Sahara Stage watching my baby girl and her sisters crush it at their debut at Coachella,” Lee wrote in an April 12 Instagram post, referring to Skiendiel’s bandmates Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Sophia Laforteza and Yoonchae Jeung.

Skiendiel, who has an American-Swedish father, grew up in Honolulu, Hawaii.

In the post, Lee also shared selfies taken backstage with other celebrities such as KPop Demon Hunters’ Korean-American singer Ejae and American rapper Snoop Dogg. She also thanked Katseye’s production crew, dancers and fan base, known as Eyekons, in her post.

“Thank you to all the Eyekons who came out to show them your continued love and support always. We love you.”

Lee regularly documents Skiendiel’s milestones on her social media, including posting photos from the 2026 Grammy Awards alongside her daughter.

Katseye members (from left) Sophia Laforteza, Yoonchae Jeung, Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj and Megan Skiendiel performing at Coachella 2026 on April 10. PHOTO: AFP

Despite being based in Los Angeles, Skiendiel remains connected to her Singapore roots. In a 2024 interview with The Straits Times, she said that she speaks daily with her maternal grandmother via a family WhatsApp group and has cited laksa and Hainanese chicken rice among her favourite foods.

Katseye took the stage on the first day of Coachella’s Weekend 1 as five members, following the February announcement of sixth member Manon Bannerman’s hiatus.

Their set opened with the first-ever live performance of their newly released single Pinky Up and included hits like Debut (2024) and Touch (2024).

The group also surprised the audience with a cover of the popular Oscar-winning song Golden from the hit Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters (2025) and were joined onstage by the show’s vocalists Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami.

Raj, 20, told the crowd that Coachella has been their “No. 1 dream since we became a group”, while Avanzini, 21, called it “a very special moment for us”.

The group were formed through a high-profile partnership between South Korean music conglomerate Hybe, the label behind K-pop stars BTS, and Geffen Records under Universal Music Group. The sextet were selected from more than 120,000 applicants worldwide, with their journey documented in the Netflix reality series Pop Star Academy: Katseye (2024).

Since their 2024 debut, Katseye have accumulated over 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with their 2025 single Gabriela alone clocking 753 million streams.

They were nominated for two awards at the 2026 Grammys – Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Gabriela – and have released two EPs, SIS (Soft Is Strong) (2024) and Beautiful Chaos (2025).