Gangnam Style singer Psy's weight loss sparks concern

Is that Psy?

The Gangnam Style singer recently posted a video of himself on social media to promote singer Hyuna, an artiste under his agency P Nation.

In the video, captioned "Love promoting my artist this way", Psy, 43, was seen dancing to Hyuna's new single I'm Not Cool.

However, Psy, whose real name is Park Jae-sang, looked to have lost a lot of weight.

His post surprised many, including Hyuna, who commented: "You have lost weight. Please take care. The fans will be sad."

Psy has replied to all those who commented on his post, saying: "Sorry, I will manage my weight."

The South Korean singer, who is also known for the song Gentleman (2013), left his label YG Entertainment in 2018 after eight years and went on to found his own company, P Nation, in 2019.

He signed Hyuna, 28, after she left her previous label Cube Entertainment when her relationship with boyfriend, rapper Dawn, was made public.

The former Wonder Girls member, who appeared in the music video for Gangnam Style in 2012, released her seventh EP I'm Not Cool on Jan 28.