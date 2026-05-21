G.E.M. reboots 2025 concert with revamped stage design and fresh set list

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Hong Kong singer G.E.M. during a concert in Xiamen, China, in early May.

G.E.M. I Am Gloria World Tour 2.0 – Singapore

If you missed Hong Kong singer G.E.M.’s concert at the National Stadium in 2025, here is your chance.

An upgraded 2.0 version of her tour returns to the same venue on May 23, featuring a revamped stage design with a new diamond-shaped runway extension, along with enhanced visual production.

The set list is also expected to see some changes. Based on clips from recent tour stops, emotional tracks like Ice Age (2022) and Therefore (2015) – which were absent from the 2025 show – will be included this time.

Despite these upgrades, the tour’s core spirit remains the same: a celebration of resilience, taking audiences on a journey of healing, hope and self-discovery.

Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive

MRT: Stadium

When: May 23, 7.30pm

Admission: $168 to $358 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645)

GMMTV Musicon In Singapore

Thai actor Krist will be taking the stage at the upcoming GMMTV Musicon In Singapore event. PHOTO: KRISTTPS/INSTAGRAM

More than 20 Thai artistes under entertainment company GMMTV will be coming for a two-day music event here.

They include boy bands LYKN, Jasp.er and Clo’ver , as well as six-member girl group Felizz. Also coming is actor Krist, who appeared in romance drama series Good Old Days (2022), and Nanon, from the romantic comedy series I Love ‘A Lot Of’ You (2025).

In addition, actor-singer Gawin, who is of Thai and American descent, is part of the line-up. He has appeared in action series Not Me (2021 to 2022) and sung numbers on the soundtracks of dramas Enchante (2022) and My Golden Blood (2025).

Guests who buy tickets in the pricier categories can get access to a soundcheck and a chance to get closer to the celebrities in person.

Where: Arena @ Expo, 9 Somapah Road

MRT: Expo

When: May 30 and 31, 5pm

Admission: $79 to $259 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645)

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory

American actor Daniel Plimpton (centre) stars as eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka in the musical Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, playing at Sands Theatre until June 14. PHOTO: BASE ENTERTAINMENT ASIA

The Oompa-Loompas have begun to dance as musical Charlie And The Chocolate Factory enters its opening week here.

Based on British author Roald Dahl’s 1964 children’s novel of the same name, the stage production brings to life the book’s chocolate rivers, nut-sorting squirrels and fantastical creations. Telling the adventures of a boy who discovers a golden ticket and enters a magical factory owned by eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka, it is full of sweet surprises and unexpected twists.

Its most well-known song is Pure Imagination, written by British composers Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley for the 1971 movie Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, also based on Dahl’s novel.

The whimsical and wonder-inspiring number has been featured extensively in popular culture, including on the American television series Glee (2009 to 2015) and recent movie Wonka (2023).

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Until June 14; 8pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 2 and 8pm (Saturdays), 1 and 6.30pm (Sundays)

Admission: $88 to $268 via Marina Bay Sands’ website (str.sg/NvVS), Sistic (go to str.sg/j9Qw or call 6348-5555) and Klook (str.sg/XWVo)