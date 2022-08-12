Former Le Ssserafim member Kim Ga-ram breaks silence, denies bullying

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Kim Ga-ram, a former member of K-pop rookie girl group Le Ssserafim, spoke out about the bullying rumours against her that eventually led to her departure from the band.

Kim, 16, posted a letter on her friend's Instagram account on Wednesday (Aug 10), explaining her side of the unsolved bullying controversy.

She broke her silence three weeks after her former agency, Source Music, decided to terminate its exclusive contract with her following the bullying accusations.

The statement began with Kim apologising for her coming forward so late. She said that she has "never" bullied or used violence against others.

"I was just an ordinary student," she said. "I was scared that my past actions would destroy everything I had worked so hard to achieve. But as the days went by, I was more afraid of the criticisms made against me."

Kim also addressed an incident in which a former classmate - using the pen name Yoo Eun-seo - accused Kim of being violent towards her. Yoo alleged the incident was brought to the attention of a school violence committee.

Kim claimed that she was only trying to help her friend, who herself had become the victim of bullying.

"At that time, I thought it was the right thing to do to help the victim. ... I didn't know the seriousness of the situation, and I thought my actions would only be encouraging. Looking back, I was very immature and childish," the statement read.

"At that time, friendship was the most important thing to me. My methods were wrong, and there were many mistakes and clumsy actions, but I don't want to hate myself for that time."

Kim mentioned that the first two weeks of group activities after making her debut were like a dream.

She also thanked her fans for loving and supporting her while vowing to work harder to become a better person.

Le Sserafim debuted under Source Music, an affiliate of Hybe Labels, as the first all-female act to be launched by the multi-label entertainment company.

The act debuted with its EP, Fearless, on May 2.

Kim was expelled from the band last month amid the snowballing controversy over the bullying allegations against her.

Le Sserafim have been continuing their activities as a five-piece act following her removal.