Kim Ga-ram cut from K-pop group Le Sserafim over bullying allegations

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - South Korean singer Kim Ga-ram has been dismissed from rookie K-pop girl group Le Sserafim.

Her agency decided to terminate its exclusive contract with the artiste over bullying allegations.

The act's management agency, Hybe Labels, released an official statement in English, Korean and Japanese on Wednesday (July 20).

It read: "We extend our sincerest apologies to our fans and to those who have shown love and support to the group for causing you concern over the controversy involving the member (Kim)."

Le Sserafim will continue as a five-member act, the statement added. "We will spare no effort to support the group to grow further as artistes through their music and performance."

The other members of the group are Chaewon, Yunjin, Eunchae, Sakura and Kazuha.

Le Sserafim debuted in May under Source Music, an affiliate of Hybe Labels, as the first all-female act to be launched by the multi-label entertainment company.

The group debuted with the EP, Fearless, on May 2. It topped iTunes album charts in 13 regions soon after its release.

Rumours of school bullying surrounding Kim, 16, appeared about a month before the girl group's debut.

Several netizens claiming to be Kim's former classmates posted on online communities, alleging that the singer had bullied others at her middle school and engaged in underage smoking and drinking.

At first, Source Music repeatedly denied the allegations and said it would take legal action against the spread of false information related to the case.

The company claimed that Kim was also a "victim" of school violence.

However, it halted all of Kim's activities on May 20 amid the snowballing controversy.