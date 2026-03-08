First time each Seventeen member performed a solo number at latest concert

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nine members of Seventeen - (from far left) Jun, Joshua, DK, Vernon, The8, Seungkwan, Mingyu, Dino and S.Coups - at the National Stadium on March 7.

Seventeen World Tour New_ In Singapore

National Stadium

March 7

It has only been slightly more than a year since Seventeen last performed here in January 2025, as part of their Right Here World Tour.

But with their latest New_ World Tour, the South Korean boy band returned to the National Stadium for a one-night show on March 7. This venue can hold up to 55,000, but the attendance figure for this latest show was not available at press time.

While the performance saw repeat performances of fan favourites such as Very Nice (2016), Hot (2022) and Super (2023), the highlights were the works from their fifth studio album Happy Burstday, released in May 2025.

Notably, the album’s 16 tracks included 13 solo numbers, one by each member. Naturally, this tour’s highlights were also the solos, given that Seventeen members had previously never performed solo songs during the group’s tours.

Unfortunately, four members – Jeonghan, Hoshi, Wonwoo and Woozi – are currently doing military service and did not join this tour. But the remaining nine members showed each could command the stage on his own.

Trigger by Dino

Seventeen’s youngest member shed his cutesy maknae image for this sultry R&B number, which likens a relationship to a dangerous game of Russian roulette.

“I had my finger on the trigger,” sang the 27-year-old in a white shirt and black pants, against a stage bathed in red light. Cheers erupted when he busted out those hip swivels and brushed his hand across his neck.

Gemini by Jun

Drawing its name from the star sign represented by twins, this electro-pop song focuses on the loss felt when the pair is separated.

The Shenzhen-born Chinese member expressed the melancholia of this split, his voice filled with pain. In a flowing purple outfit, he performed beautiful lithe moves which conveyed a sense of poetic sadness.

Shining Star by Vernon

It was no surprise the New York City-born Korean-American Vernon, who had cited American band Green Day and Canadian singer Avril Lavigne as among his influences, would perform this rock number.

Wearing a black-and-white T-shirt and blue jeans, and strumming an electric guitar, the lanky star effused youthful hope and adolescent vigour while singing about not losing one’s glimmering light.

Singapore’s National Stadium can hold up to 55,000, but the attendance figure for Seventeen’s latest show was not available at press time. PHOTO: PLEDIS_17/X

Fortunate Change by Joshua

The clever use of lighting and stagecraft allowed the group’s other Korean-American to appear as if he were ambling down a long, winding road, while crooning a wistful tune about meeting someone and falling in love.

The Los Angeles-born star once told a magazine that when the weather is good in South Korea, he would ride a bicycle beside the Han River and go watch a movie afterwards. For fans, this might be the closest they get to a date with the celebrity.

Happy Virus by DK

Here is one virus everyone wants to be infected with. DK’s number is a sweet cheery ditty about being a source of joy in someone else’s life.

The group’s main vocalist has been praised for his rich, warm voice. His portrayal as an optimistic boyfriend, dressed in a striped tie and collared shirt, brought out the smiles.

Raindrops by Seungkwan

Trust the group’s other main vocalist to attempt a power ballad, one that likened the memories of a loved one to rain pouring down.

The slow burn began with him quietly tinkling the ivories on a white grand piano, in a white shirt and grey pants. By the second chorus, his bright, sonorous high notes proved his reputation as one of the group’s strongest singers.

Skyfall by The8

(From far left) S.Coups, Jun, Joshua, Seungkwan, The8, DK, Vernon, Dino and Mingyu with their fans at the National Stadium on March 7. PHOTO: PLEDIS_17/X

This is not a cover of English singer Adele’s James Bond theme song. Instead, it is an electro-dance syth-heavy number about letting go and giving in to the rhythm.

The Chinese singer, who was born in Liaoning, performed the Mandarin version of this number.

Shake It Off by Mingyu

Not American superstar Taylor Swift’s ubiquitous dance-pop track, but a heavy club number performed by Mingyu amid flashing lights.

It was a pity he did not actually do much rapping on the track. Instead, he spent most of it posing in an all-denim get-up, sunglasses and black boots. That said, the group’s tallest member at 1.87m has all the poise and suave of a top model.

Jungle by S.Coups

Saving the best for last, Seventeen’s leader and oldest member got wild on this fist-pumping, hair-tossing hip-hop anthem about chasing after one’s true calling.

Seventeen members (clockwise from top left) Dino, Jun, DK, Mingyu, S.Coups, Seungkwan, Joshua, The8 and Vernon backstage on March 7. PHOTO: PLEDIS_17/X

Backed by some 20 dancers, the 30-year-old’s performance brimmed with a sense of brash defiance, as he rapped the line: “Third generation in good shape for 10 years.”

Whether as a group or as soloists, the members of Seventeen clearly have a long runway ahead.