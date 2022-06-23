Film Picks: Elvis, Lightyear, Mexican Film Festival

Mexican Film Festival 2022

Presented by the Embassy of Mexico in Singapore, with the support of indie cinema The Projector, the eighth edition of the event features a selection of films with moods that range from sombre to heart-warming.

The drama The Wolves (2019, NC16, 95 minutes, screens July 10, 8.30pm), winner of the Grand Prix at the Berlin International Film Festival, tells the story of Lucia (Martha Reyes Arias), a young woman who crosses the border to the United States with her two sons. She holds a series of low-paying jobs, leaving Max and Leo (played by real-life brothers Maximiliano and Leonardo Marquez) alone in their cheap apartment.

The boys, with their vivid imaginations and curiosity and with the help of their neighbours, turn their home into a place of magic and escape.

Where: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway

When: July 7 to 17

Admission: $15

Info: The Projector's website

Biopic

Elvis (PG13)