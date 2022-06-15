At The Movies: Lightyear is a playful spin on the rugged space hero trope

Lightyear (NC16)

105 minutes, opens on June 16

4 stars

The story: In this space adventure spin-off of the Toy Story films (1995 to 2019), space ranger Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans) and his teammates are marooned on a planet filled with dangerous creatures. Buzz tries to find a way back home with the help of fellow ranger Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba), but alien monster Zurg (James Brolin) appears - along with his powerful robot army.

Within the Toy Story universe, this is the movie that inspired the production of the Buzz Lightyear action figure that found its way into the collection of the boy Andy.

Three reasons to watch this addition to the Toy Story canon:

1. The playful visual style

While the art is not as richly detailed as, say, Up (2009) or even more recent films such as Turning Red (2022), director Angus MacLane finds his own intriguing visual language.

It is a trait found in his first feature, Finding Dory (2016), which he co-directed with Pixar stalwart Andrew Stanton - be it the colours and round shapes of the ships, the outlines of the villainous Zurg army or the bulbous buttons on Buzz's spacesuit that recall the character from the Toy Story series.

2. It stays in touch with the Toy Story spirit while moving the story forward