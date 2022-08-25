Fans turn up in the rain to see Tiffany from Girls' Generation in Orchard Road

Young, 33, arrived at the venue at about 7.40pm. She responded enthusiastically as fans took photos of her on their mobile phones.

She shared on stage that she was last in Singapore in December 2019 to attend local singer JJ Lin's concert.

She added that the current visit gave her the opportunity to taste local delicacies again, such as satay and chilli crab.

Young also said that she stays positive by prioritising her mental health and having the support of many fans.

Asked what happiness means to her, the singer said it is to be with the person one loves and enjoying the little things in life together.

Girls' Generation recently made a long-awaited comeback in celebration of their 15th anniversary and released their new album, Forever 1.