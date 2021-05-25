F9 star John Cena apologises in Mandarin, after referring to Taiwan as a 'country'

American actor and WWE wrestler John Cena, star of the movie Fast And Furious 9 (F9), has apologised to Chinese fans for a "mistake", likely over a comment linked to Taiwan.

In a video posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Tuesday (May 25), he said in Mandarin that he had made a mistake during one of the many interviews he did to promote the movie but did not give details.

"I have to say something very important, that is I love and even respect China and the Chinese people," said the 44-year-old, repeating "very" five times.

"I am very sorry and I apologise for my mistake."

Early this month, Cena, who is known as Zhao Xina in Chinese, said while promoting F9 in Taiwan that it will be the "first country" to watch the movie.

While self-governing Taiwan enjoys de facto independence from China, China considers it a part of its territory, one to be reunified by force if necessary.

Cena's apology was welcomed by some Chinese netizens, who said they accepted his explanation that he was been misled by wrong information.

Other netizens were not so forgiving and wanted him to acknowledge that Taiwan is part of China.

F9, which is directed by Justin Lin and also stars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, was scheduled to open in Taiwan on May 19, but its release has been postponed indefinitely due to a surge in Covid-19 cases on the island.

The movie opened on May 21 in China, an important international market for Hollywood movies, and raked in more than 940 million yuan (S$195 million) after four days of release.