Empathy is key when making jokes, local comics say following Oscar slap

Local comedians (from left) Sharun Channa, Mark Lee and Kumar weigh in on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. PHOTOS: KC ENG PHOTOGRAPHY, KING KONG MEDIA PRODUCTION, ST FILE
Updated
Published
20 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - There are three topics local stand-up comedienne Sharul Channa does not touch in her jokes: rape, tragedy and illness. The 35-year-old, who has been doing stand-up comedy for 11 years, says: "There are some comedians who feel that they should be able to say whatever they want and that might be true. But you should be sensitive to certain topics and show empathy in whichever occupation you are in."

And that is why she finds it difficult to defend comedian Chris Rock, who was slapped at the Oscars ceremony by actor Will Smith following a tasteless joke he made about his wife - Jada Pinkett Smith - and her shaved head. Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, an auto-immune disease that causes hair loss.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top