Streaming service Disney+ crosses 50 million paid subscribers mark globally

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Walt Disney said on Wednesday (April 8) that Disney+ has garnered over 50 million paid users globally, with eiht million of them coming from India where the streaming service was launched last week.

The service was rolled out in eight European countries, including Britain, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland, in the last two weeks, the company said.

It was launched in the United States in November.

Disney+ is available in India in conjunction with the Hotstar streaming platform.