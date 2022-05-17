Depp lawyers question Heard about knife, love notes in defamation case

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Attorneys for Johnny Depp attempted to discredit Amber Heard's abuse claims in the former couple's defamation trial on Tuesday (May 17), introducing a knife she gave as a gift to the Pirates Of The Caribbean star and affectionate notes she wrote to him.

At the start of Tuesday's proceedings, lawyer Camille Vasquez asked jurors to examine the knife Heard bought for Depp in 2012. Heard, best known for her role in Aquaman, had testified that Depp had already become violent towards her by that time.

"This is the knife you gave to the man who would get drunk and violent towards you?" the lawyer asked.

"This is the knife I gave him as a present, yes," she said, adding that she did not think he would stab her with it.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard for US$50 million (S$70 million), saying she defamed him when she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Heard, 36, has countersued for US$100 million, arguing that Depp smeared her by calling her a liar.

Depp has testified that he never hit Heard and argued that she was the abuser in their relationship. He said she threw a vodka bottle at him in early 2015, severing the top of his right middle finger.

Heard said she did not cause the finger injury and said she only hit him to defend herself or her sister.

On Tuesday, Depp's attorney read entries from a journal that Heard said the couple kept to share love notes.

"True love isn't about just the madness of passion or instead picking the safety of peace. No, it's about both," Heard wrote in May 2015, two months after Depp's finger injury.

"I still, perhaps more than ever, want to rip you apart, devour you and savour the taste," she added.

In another excerpt after their July 2015 honeymoon aboard the Orient Express train, Heard said she "couldn't imagine a more gorgeous honeymoon," and added, "I love you more and more every passing day."