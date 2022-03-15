Dee Hsu says her mother is no longer mad at Barbie Hsu's sudden marriage

TAIWAN - In her first public appearance since her elder sister Barbie Hsu got hitched, Taiwanese host Dee Hsu told reporters that her mother has come to terms with the sudden marriage.

"My mother, my two sisters and I are extremely close. Of course she has concerns as our mother, but she loves her daughter so there's no way she can (stay mad) at her for long," the 43-year-old said at a charity sale event on Tuesday (March 15).

Barbie Hsu, 45, announced her marriage to 52-year-old South Korean musician DJ Koo, or Koo Jun-yup of the dance music duo Clon, a week ago. They had dated some 20 years ago and recently reconnected after Hsu's divorce from Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei in November 2021.

Hsu's mother was rumoured to be blindsided and upset by the news. She posted a picture of roosters pecking at each other on Facebook, with the caption: "Don't snatch my children away."

But Dee Hsu said that her mother was beginning to accept her new son-in-law. "She called me to say she saw clips of Clon appearing on our old variety programmes and said Koo was really good-looking then."