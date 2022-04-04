Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding marks daughter's first birthday with adorable snap

LOS ANGELES - Crazy Rich Asians (2018) star Henry Golding celebrated one year of fatherhood with an adorable photo of him with his daughter Lyla.

In an Instagram post on Saturday (April 2), the 35-year-old British-Malaysian actor and Lyla are pictured all smiles, with the latter proudly showing off four cute baby teeth. Golding wrote in the caption, "Here's to 1 years old kiddo."

His Crazy Rich Asians co-star Ken Jeong showed his support in the comments section with a series of heart emojis, while director Paul Feig - who has helmed smash hits like Bridesmaids (2011) in addition to directing Golding in the 2019 rom-com Last Christmas - declared, "My heart just exploded."

Both Lyla and Golding's wife, Taiwanese fitness guru Liv Lo, 36, make frequent appearances on his Instagram account in family snaps. These are often accompanied by smitten captions from the actor such as "My forever-tines" on a Feb 15 Valentine's Day post of Lo and Lyla hanging out on what appears to be a California beach boardwalk.

Th couple moved to Los Angeles in early 2020.

Golding and Lo married in August 2016 and welcomed Lyla, their first child, on March 31 last year.

The Sarawak-born Golding told American TV news programme, Good Morning America, in a June 2021 interview that fatherhood was "life-changing".

"It puts everything in perspective... It has allowed me to really kind of focus on what really matters in life," he said.