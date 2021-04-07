Actor Henry Golding is a first-time dad; actress Myolie Wu has a third son

Actor Henry Golding and his wife, television host Liv Lo, have welcomed their first child.

The proud daddy posted a black-and-white photo of them with the baby on Instagram on Monday (April 5) and wrote: "This woman right here. Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you."

The 34-year-old Crazy Rich Asians (2018) star added a red heart emoji.

Lo, 35, posted photos of her in labour and of the newborn clinging onto her finger.

"On March 31, our lives changed forever," she wrote, adding that she will be leaving Instagram for a while to be on "maternity leave".

The couple, who married in 2016, did not share further details, such as the baby's name or sex, and obscured the baby's face in the photos.

Similarly, Hong Kong actress Myolie Wu, 41, also announced the birth of her third son on Instagram, but did not reveal his entire face.

Wu and her businessman husband Philip Lee had longed for a daughter after having Brendan, three, and Ryan, one. The couple were married in 2015.

"Yes, it's a boy... again," she wrote on Tuesday (April 6).

In one cute photo, her two older sons are seen gazing down at the newest addition to the family, who arrived on April 3 and has been named Liam. She also uploaded a photo of all their hands and thanked well-wishers.

Her husband posted two photos of the newborn at home and wrote: "Liam is another Irish name, following in the footsteps of his brothers, meaning 'resolute protector' and we hope that he lives up to his name for the people he loves."

Wu, who is known for roles in TVB dramas such as Triumph In The Skies (2003) and To Grow With Love (2006), has proclaimed that she will not be having any more babies after trying - and failing - three times to have a daughter.