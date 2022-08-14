Comedy legend Steve Martin says he's done with acting

LOS ANGELES - Comedy veteran Steve Martin has had a storied career spanning more than six decades, but he might be getting ready to say goodbye to Hollywood.

In a recent interview with trade magazine The Hollywood Reporter, the Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) and Father of the Bride (1991 to 1995) actor said that his current television show, Only Murders In The Building (2021 to present), might be his last major show business project.

"When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others. I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it," he said.

Martin, 77, also admitted that he was surprised by the sudden revival of his career with the hit Disney+ mystery-comedy, which also stars Selena Gomez and frequent collaborator Martin Short.

In recent years, he has put his film and stand-up days firmly behind him, instead focusing on his live show with Short as well as his writing career - he has published 11 books so far, with a 12th one on the way.

"Go into theaters with a comedy movie starring me? It's got failure written all over it," he joked.

He does have one more project in the works - a documentary for the AppleTV+ streaming service about his time in Hollywood. The two-part film will be directed by Academy Award-winning film-maker Morgan Neville, whose resume includes the critically-acclaimed 2018 documentary Won't You Be My Neighbor, about American television host Fred Rogers.

Martin admitted his plan to wind down might not come to fruition as soon as he expects.

"My wife keeps saying, 'You always say you're going to retire and then you always come up with something. I'm really not interested in retiring. I'm not. But I would just work a little less. Maybe."