Binge-worthy: 3 reasons to watch Only Murders In The Building

A still from Only Murders In The Building starring (from left) Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin.
A still from Only Murders In The Building starring (from left) Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin.PHOTO: DISNEY+
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Disney+
4 stars

Only Murders In The Building is a fun send-up of the true-crime genre. Here are three reasons to watch it:

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 