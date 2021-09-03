Christopher Lee up for Best Actor at Taiwan's Golden Bell Awards

SINGAPORE - Home-grown actor Christopher Lee, who was crowned Best Actor at Taiwan's prestigious Golden Bell Awards in 2014, has landed another acting nomination at the Taiwanese version of the Emmys.

Lee, 50, is up for Best Actor in a Mini-series or Television Film for his role as a construction worker in Taiwanese drama Workers (2020), which is about a group of happy-go-lucky blue-collarlabourers.

Lee told Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao from Taiwan: "I won't put too much pressure on myself. It is a bonus to be nominated.

"Do I have any confidence in winning? 50-50."

Also nominated in the same category are actors An Yuan-liang, Li Li-rong, Tang Chuan and Liu Kuan-ting.

Lee would be happy if anyone from Workers wins an award at the ceremony on Oct 2. The series is up for nine awards, including Best Miniseries or Television Film and acting nods for Miao Ke-li, Yu An-shun, Simon Hsueh and Fang Yu-hsin.

However, Lee felt it was a pity that actor Alex Ko, who played his brother, was not in the running.

"I'd always thought it would be best if both of us were nominated together," he said.

Lee had previously won the Best Actor award for his role as a workaholic husband fighting to salvage his marriage in the family drama A Good Wife (2013).

He was also nominated for the award for playing a closeted gay man in the TV movie The Long Goodbye (2017).

The actor was not sure if he would be able to attend the upcoming ceremony.

"It depends on how the pandemic develops. I have to look at my work arrangements in Singapore, whether I have to serve quarantine," he said.

His wife, actress Fann Wong, posted photos of herself and their son Zed congratulating him on his nomination. Zed, seven, was seen wearing an eye patch over his right eye.

Fann's agency told the media that Zed is treating his "lazy eye".