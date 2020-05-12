Actor Christopher Lee struggled with Taiwanese Hokkien during filming of new drama Workers

SINGAPORE - "You're finished." This is what Christopher Lee's wife - Singaporean actress Fann Wong - told him when she heard him practising lines for his new drama Workers, a six-part Taiwanese HBO Asia original about a group of happy-go-lucky workers in blue-collared jobs.

The series premiered on Sunday (May 10) on HBO Go and new episodes are available on Sunday at 9pm.

The 48-year-old actor, who was born in Malaysia and is of Teochew descent, is not a native speaker of Taiwanese Hokkien, also known as Minnan or the Southern Min dialect.

"I told my agents early on when I began working in Taiwan that I didn't want anything that required me to speak Taiwanese Hokkien because I won't be able to do it well," he says during a video conference interview with regional media.

But Lee, who previously won Taiwan's prestigious Golden Bell Awards for Best Lead Actor in 2014 for family drama A Good Wife (2013), was so drawn to the story when he read the book Workers, which his latest series is based on, that he broke his own rule.

He says: "I asked if I could have a dialect coach on set and if it would be okay for me to make mistakes and take more time to perfect my accent. The production team agreed and since this series is only six episodes, I thought the pressure should be bearable and took on the challenge.

"But when I got the script, I realised my character is so talkative: He has so many lines. I regretted taking on the role a little bit."

Lee says he listened constantly to speech samples of his lines recorded for him every day before filming, even when he was exercising, having breakfast or taking his son to school.

The actor, who plays an iron worker with outrageous get-rich-quick schemes up his sleeve, says with a laugh: "My wife heard me practising and the only thing she told me was: 'You're finished.'"

Workers, from the same team behind last year's critically acclaimed The World Between Us, resonated with Lee - who worked as a factory worker before he emerged the first runner-up in Mediacorp's talent competition Star Search in 1995.

"I was a factory worker for six years so I feel close to the character - night shifts, overtime, getting allowances are things I know. Growing up not very well-off in a kampung (in Malacca), a lot of us began working early. I've worked in a warehouse, sold pork and was a waiter for a bit too," he recalls.

And he remembers how he used to want to get rich fast too.

He adds: "When I was younger, I was just like these characters. I wanted to strike it rich, win the lottery. I even went for Star Search because if I won, there would be prize money."

The new drama is also a chance for him to work with many screen veterans in Taiwan, like Alex Ko, Yu An-shun and Miao Kei-li. Ko had previously worked with Lee's wife Fann in local drama Walk With Me (2019). Ko and Lee play brothers in Workers.

Lee says: "When my wife was acting with him, she had high praise for him and kept telling me how committed an actor he was, so I felt like I knew him."

While the coronavirus pandemic means that the actor cannot be out and about to promote his new series, his five-year-old son Zed is happy with the turn of events.

Lee says: "It's so rare that both mummy and daddy are home every day with him, so he's not mad that he can't go out, he's glad that he can spend time with us. I've been cooking every day too since the circuit breaker started, so much so that my wife told me I should stay home even after the circuit breaker to keep cooking for us."

