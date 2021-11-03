Chinese supermodel Ming Xi and husband Mario Ho welcome second child

SHANGHAI - Less than a day after his cousin let the cat out of the bag, Mr Mario Ho confirmed that his wife, Chinese supermodel Ming Xi, had given birth to their second child.

On Wednesday (Nov 3), Xi, whose real name is Xi Mengyao, posted on Weibo a photo of two big hands and two small hands, and wrote in Chinese: "Hello everyone, the kids are still a bit shy now."

Mr Ho, son of late Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho and his fourth wife Angela Leong, posted the same photo, as well as a cartoon of a family of four on his account five minutes later.

He wrote: "The Earth welcomes you, our zhangshang mingzhu - mum, elder brother and dad."

The Chinese phrase, which means "a pearl in the palm", refers to a beloved child, usually a daughter.



Mr Mario Ho also posted a cartoon of a family of four on his Weibo account. PHOTO: WEIBO



The couple also have a two-year-old son named Ronaldo.

A football fan, Mr Ho had chosen the name as he hopes his son would be as tall and handsome as Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo.

On Tuesday evening, Mr Ho's cousin Lawrence Wang had posted on Weibo: "Let's welcome Romee to the world. The world works in mysterious ways, coincidences aren't always just coincidences."

He confirmed in the comments section that Xi - whose pregnancy was announced in May - has given birth to a baby girl.

Xi, 32, and Mr Ho, 26, married in July 2019, two months after he made headlines by proposing to her in a Shanghai mall decorated with 99,999 roses.

The couple had kept her first pregnancy under wraps until Ronaldo was born.