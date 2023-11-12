Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, 57, and wife, 49, welcome sixth child

LONDON – British celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay has completed the Ramsay family.

The 57-year-old judge of reality cooking series MasterChef (2010 to present) announced on social media on Saturday that he and his wife Tana, 49, have welcomed their sixth child, a boy.

“What an amazing birthday present,” wrote Ramsay, who turned 57 last Wednesday. “Please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz (3.5kg) whopper. One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade. 3 boys, 3 girls... Done.”

Ramsay is seen in one of the photos he shared on social media kissing Jesse’s head, while Tana gave the baby some skin-to-skin contact on a hospital bed in other photos.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1996, have five other children – Megan, 25; twins Jack and Holly, 23; Matilda, 22; and Oscar, four.