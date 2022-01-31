Bollywood star Kajol tests positive for Covid-19

MUMBAI - Bollywood star Kajol has revealed on Instagram that she tested positive for Covid-19 on Jan 30.

The actress, 47, did not give many detailsbut added: "I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose."

She shared a picture of her daughter Nysa, 19, instead and wrote, "let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world".

Fans sent their well wishes as well as compliments about Nysa taking after her famous mother.

Actress Priyanka Chopra left a heart-eyes emoji as well as the comment, "She's stunning".

Chopra, 39, has kept a low profile in recent weeks - only to announce on Jan 21 that she and her American singer-actor husband Nick Jonas have welcomed their first child, a daughter, through surrogacy.

Kajol has been married to fellow Indian film star Ajay Devgn since 1999. The couple also have a son, 11.

The Mumbai-born actress is one of the most successful and beloved stars of Hindi cinema, first bursting onto screens in action drama Bekhudi (1992). She was most recently seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga, released in 2021 in Hindi, English and Tamil.

According to a Reuters report on Jan 30, India has reported 41.09 million Covid-19 cases, as well as 494,091 deaths. The country reported 234,281 daily cases on the same day.