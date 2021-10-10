Blackpink's Lisa breaks two Guinness records with solo debut Lalisa

SEOUL - K-pop girl group Blackpink's Lisa has broken two Guinness World Records with her solo debut Lalisa, the organisation announced last Friday (Oct 8).

Lalisa, which was released on Sept 10, broke the world record for the most viewed YouTube music video by a solo artist in 24 hours.

With an impressive 73.6 million views in its first 24 hours, Lalisa smashed the previous record of 65.2 million views set by pop star Taylor Swift's Me! in 2019.

Lalisa also set a new record for the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a solo K-pop artist.

She beat her own bandmate Rose's solo debut track, On The Ground, which was released on March 12 and held the previous record of 41.6 million views in 24 hours.

Lisa, 24, who is of Thai origin, is the third of the quartet to release a solo effort. She was praised by Thailand's prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha for promoting Thai culture in her Lalisa music video last month.

As a group, Blackpink have also held previous Guinness World Records titles including the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours and the most viewed music video in 24 hours.

However, their records were broken by fellow K-pop band BTS's hit single Dynamite last year.