Blackpink's Lisa to release solo album next month

SEOUL - Blackpink fans will be waiting with excitement when the K-pop girl group's rapper-singer Lisa launches her debut solo album in two weeks' time.

In a social media post on Wednesday (Aug 25), Lisa, whose name is Lalisa Manoban, wrote: "My first single album release 2021.09.10 1pm (KST)".

The post was accompanied by a photo of the Thai singer in a red dress and long braided hair. It was also shared on Blackpink's social media accounts.

Lisa, 24, had earlier dropped hints of her album when she posted a blurry photo with the caption "Coming soon" on Sunday.

She will be the third singer from the group to release a solo project after Jennie and Rose.

Jennie, 25, released her aptly named single, Solo, in November 2018, while Rose, 24, released her album, R, in March this year.

The group's agency said in June last year that the fourth Blackpink member Jisoo, 26, was also poised to release her solo track. However, it has been pushed back due to her filming commitments for the television series Snowdrop.

The quartet debuted in August 2016 with an EP titled Square One and have since become one of the top K-pop acts. The group have also collaborated with pop stars such as Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez.