Blackpink's Jennie reaches 1 million YouTube subscribers in less than seven hours

K-pop girl group Blackpink's Jennie has hit another milestone.

On the back of becoming the first K-pop female solo artiste to surpass 600 million views on YouTube last Friday (Jan 15) with her aptly named hit song Solo, Jennie opened her own Youtube channel on her 25th birthday last Saturday.

Her account, Jennierubyjane Official, became one of the fastest channels to hit 1 million subscribers, reaching that number in less than seven hours after she started it.

The channel has more than 3.87 million subscribers as of Tuesday.

In Jennie's first video titled "Hello world. From Jennie", she wondered what to do on her birthday and said she would share with her fans things she found exciting and what she did in her daily life.

She also covered singer Mandy Moore's When Will My Life Begin? from the Disney movie Tangled (2010) and showed a glimpse of her life at home.

Blackpink's official Youtube channel is also popular, with more than 55.9 million subscribers as of Tuesday.

Blackpink also comprise Jisoo, 26, Lisa and Rose, both 23. The four singers have their own respective Instagram accounts beside the group's official social-media accounts, with each of them attracting at least 34 million followers.

In December, the group's agency YG Entertainment announced that Lisa and Rose are set to make their solo debuts this year, while Jisoo's debut album will be pushed back due to her filming commitments for the upcoming television series Snowdrop.

The quartet will be holding their first live-streamed concert - originally scheduled to take place in late December - on Jan 31.