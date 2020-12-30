Blackpink's Rose and Lisa to finally make solo debuts

Top Korean girl group Blackpink's Rose and Lisa are flying solo at last.

Their long-awaited solo efforts were announced on Wednesday (Dec 30) by their agency YG Entertainment.

While the company had previously said in June that fellow band member Jisoo would also be releasing her debut album, it will now be pushed back due to her filming commitments for the drama Snowdrop.

Of the four members in the group, only Jennie has released a solo track since they burst onto the scene in August 2016.

Her song Solo was released in 2018 and since then, fans of Blackpink, also known as Blinks, have been waiting impatiently for the other members to come out with solo works as well.

While there is no official date for the drops yet, they will reportedly begin filming the music videos soon. There are also no details on what fans can expect from them, music-wise.

Rose's effort will be the first to be released and there is talk that the much-anticipated video will be shot next month.

If their previous video drops are anything to go by, the new offering will likely cause a stir among their millions of fans.

In June, when Blackpink released their music video, How You Like That, it set a record on YouTube when it garnered 86.3 million views in 24 hours.

The quartet are also currently hard at work rehearsing for their online concert, Blackpink: The Show, which will stream on Jan 31 next year. It was postponed from Dec 27 due to Covid-19 safety precautions and restrictions in South Korea.

It is their first live-stream concert and they have not performed in a concert for more than a year.

It has been a bountiful year for the group, which took home a slew of awards despite the pandemic curtailing most of their public performances, and they look set to kick off 2021 on a high note.