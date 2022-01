LOS ANGELES - Spider-Man actress and former Disney Channel star Zendaya took a risk playing a teenage drug addict in the controversial series Euphoria (2019 to present), which had an American Christian group up in arms over its depiction of teenage sex.

But the decision to play against type paid off for the 25-year-old, who went on to win an Emmy for her role in the drama, which airs on Mondays at 11pm on HBO Go and HBO (StarHub TV Channel 601 and Singtel TV Channel 420).