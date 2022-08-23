Billie Eilish checks out Haji Lane after sold-out concert in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Singer Billie Eilish went exploring around Haji Lane the day after her sold-out concert at the National Stadium.

After the high of singing in front of 30,000 fans and being the youngest artiste to headline a concert at the venue on Sunday (Aug 21), the 20-year-old took the time to chill the next day.

In a series of photos and videos shared on Instagram on Monday (Aug 22), she is seen having a relaxing day.

In one video, she is walking along the back lanes of Haji Lane, with Sultan Mosque clearly visible in the background. Dressed in all black, she also poses with a motorbike for a photo.

In another snap taken at night, she is swimming alone in the pool of Sofitel Singapore City Centre with the Pinnacle@Duxton flats as a backdrop.