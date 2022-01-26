At The Movies: Courting greatness in King Richard; Ah Girls Go Army fires blanks

King Richard (PG13)

144 minutes, opens on Jan 27

4 stars

One day, there will be a biopic of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. Until then, here is the story of their father.

Through his daughters, Richard Williams achieved the American Dream - and in so doing, embodies everything uplifting and depressing about it.

As portrayed by Will Smith, an actor who specialises in making cockiness charismatic - see Muhammad Ali biopic Ali (2001) - Williams is the wary, prickly man glimpsed in YouTube interviews.

That bellicose energy, through the magic of Smith's interpretation, segues into a salesman's jocular persistence when he has to persuade coaches and agents to put their faith in as-yet-untested Venus and Serena.

Credit goes to director Reinaldo Marcus Green and screenwriter Zach Baylin for resisting the urge to make Williams an emotionally nurturing modern dad. He is an old-school authoritarian, a man who shows love by letting his children buy sweets or giving a hearty cheer from courtside.

Structured as a sports underdog story that begins with the family living in the crime-riddled neighbourhood of Compton, California, it shows Williams and his wife Brandy (Aunjanue Ellis) going to extraordinary lengths to keep their five children productively occupied and safe from gang violence.

Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) possess the raw talent that will make true his dream of being the father of champions - a dream he has held since he discovered the kind of prize money on offer at major tournaments.

If the film had ended at the point where he laughs at his doubters as he cradles his daughters' cash winnings, it would have been perfectly fine.

Instead, it does that slightly irksome thing - it tries to ennoble his journey. The story hints at buried trauma and a desire to keep his family safe fuelling his need for achievement. It strikes a false note and, inadvertently, reminds viewers about how, for some, the American Dream is safety, found inside a gated community.

Ah Girls Go Army (rating TBC)