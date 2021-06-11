Are singers Fish Leong and Christine Fan no longer friends?

SINGAPORE - Are Malaysian singer Fish Leong and Taiwanese singer Christine Fan no longer on talking terms?

The two were known to be good friends but Leong, 42, is no longer following Fan, 45, on Instagram. Photos of them together are believed to have been deleted from Leong's social media accounts.

However, Fan, who is also known as "Fan Fan", is still following Leong on Instagram and photos of them are still on her accounts.

All this was noted by observant fans after an Instagram Live broadcast hosted by Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu on Tuesday (June 8).

Leong took part with actress Ruby Lin and Internet celebrity Nana Master.

Fan was not in the session initially due to the four-person limit of Instagram Live, but she came on after Leong left.

After a while, Leong said in the comments section she was coming back, with Fan then offering to leave.

Fan has since posted a photo with the English words "Flow more, force less" on Wednesday.

She added the Chinese caption: "I said to myself today: Let nature take its course and don't force it."

The alleged falling out between the two singers could be traced back to August 2019, when there were rumours of Leong ending her nine-year marriage to businessman Tony Chao.

Fan seemed to confirm the speculation when she said that she knew about their marital woes two years ago and that the pair were now only friends.

Fan was slammed by fans for being a big mouth but Leong posted a photo of them together with the caption: "I have always loved Fan Fan."

Leong confirmed her divorce at a press conference in September 2019.

She said last November she was dating Taiwanese entrepreneur Darwin Lin but they broke up in February.