Singer Fish Leong says world 'still beautiful' after her divorce from businessman

Fish Leong, 41, believes the "world is still beautiful".

The singer, who was performing at Nuannuan Elementary School in Keelung, Taiwan, was speaking to the media for the first time after her divorce was finalised earlier this month.

"Today, my heart is full of warmth. I hope to maintain the pureness of a child," she said about her intention to stay upbeat after her marital hiccup.

Singing in a school hall also brought back warm memories of her younger days, with the Malaysian singer revealing she had taken part in school choirs and singing contests, reported China Press.

"I have my own five-year-old son now," she said of her quest to pass the parenting test.

She married businessman Tony Chao in 2010 and rumours surfaced earlier this year she was unhappy with his alleged wandering ways.

Leong, who is reportedly seeing a psychiatrist, has signed up for performances in at least 60 cities next year in a bid to take fuller control of her life.