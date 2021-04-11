Almost half of Americans polled support Dwayne Johnson for president

A recent online poll of more than 30,000 Americans has found that 46 per cent of them would support actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson if he ran for president of the United States.

The former WWE star reacted on Instagram and Twitter over the weekend, writing: "Humbling. I don't think our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila-drinking, pick-up-truck driving, fanny-pack-wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens, it'd be my honour to serve you, the people."

He ended with the emojis for prayer hands, flexed bicep and the US flag.

The poll, released last week by consumer research company Piplsay, also asked respondents which Hollywood celebrities they would like to see run for president.

Actors Tom Hanks (22 per cent) and Will Smith (21 per cent) topped the list of male stars, while actress Angelina Jolie (30 per cent) and talk show host Oprah Winfrey (22 per cent) headed the female list.

A total of 63 per cent of the respondents also said that Hollywood stars would make good politicians if they had "political aptitude" or "the right team in place".

This was not the first time that Johnson, 48, one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, had talked about a presidential run.

Speaking to newspaper USA Today in February, Johnson had said: "I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer."

The star of movies such as Moana (2016) and the Jumanji franchise (2017 and 2019) added: "That would be up to the people. So I would wait and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground."

In an appearance on The Late Show in 2018, he had told host Stephen Colbert that he would need to "get some experience and understand policy" before launching a White House bid, mentioning the elections of 2024 or 2028 as possibilities.

In 2017, while President Donald Trump was still in office, Johnson had said in an interview with GQ magazine that he'd "like to see a better leadership".