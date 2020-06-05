Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson pleads for compassionate leadership in heartfelt video

LOS ANGELES - In an impassioned speech on his Instagram, actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson criticised US President Donald Trump's lack of leadership amid the racial protests happening in the United States, sparked by the murder of black civilian George Floyd by a police officer.

The eight-minute-long video, posted on Wednesday (June 3), started out with Johnson repeating the phrase "where are you?".

Although the actor did not mention Trump by name, the video appeared to be a jab at how the US head of state was not the "compassionate and accountable" leader that the country needed.

Johnson's caption began with: "Where are you? Our country is crippled and on its knees, begging to be heard and pleading for change."

In the middle of the video, the 48-year-old thanked the rest of the world for standing in solidarity with the US in their fight for equality, saying: "we see you, we thank you, we love you".

He concluded his speech with: "You can feel it across our country, change is happening. It's going to take time. We're going to get beat up, we're going to take our lumps, there's going to be blood but the process of change has already begun. You guys stay strong. We've got this."

The video has amassed more than 11 million views on Instagram.

