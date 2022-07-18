Actress Sophie Turner and musician Joe Jonas welcome second child

MIAMI - British actress Sophie Turner has welcomed her second child, a daughter, with American musician Joe Jonas. The celebrity duo's representatives confirmed the news to United States media outlets on Friday (July 15).

Tabloid news site TMZ claims that Turner, 26, gave birth earlier this month in Miami, where the couple live.

The Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019) actress had only officially acknowledged her pregnancy in May, telling Elle magazine that it was "the best blessing ever".

"It's what life is about for me - raising the next generation," she added. However, she admitted that her and Jonas's firstborn, Willa, was perhaps not ready for another sibling to enter the picture.

"She is a lot clingier than normal," said Turner of the toddler, who turns two later this week.

"She wants Mummy all of the time - she's claiming her territory."

Both Turner and 32-year-old Jonas have stayed silent on social media about the birth. However, Jonas did post a tribute to his wife - whom he married in 2019 - on Instagram on Friday.

The video, set to his new song with his band DNCE, Got Me Good, is a photo and video montage of his and Turner's relationship, showing them cuddling in bed and celebrating during their wedding, among other things.