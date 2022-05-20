Actress Son Ye-jin's first Instagram post since marrying Hyun Bin

SEOUL - South Korean actress Son Ye-jin has updated her social media account for the first time since her marriage to actor Hyun Bin.

The K-drama darlings, who played lovers on the romantic drama Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020), wed in a star-studded private ceremony in Seoul on March 31.

On Thursday (May 19), Son posted two pictures on Instagram. She wrote in Korean: "Time flies as we accumulated memories last night. A good day with beautiful moments."

The two pictures showed a group of people sitting around a campfire talking and drinking.

One of the pictures showed Son, 40, with a blanket facing the camera, while a man in a white shirt sitting opposite her, with his back facing the camera, was believed to be Hyun Bin, 39.

The faces of the other people present could not be seen clearly, but there was speculation that they included actor Sol Kyung-gu and his wife, actress Song Yoon-ah, who were present at the wedding of Son and Hyun Bin.

Son had made her first appearance on social media after marriage by commenting on her good friend Song's April 4 Instagram post.

Hyun Bin and Son headed to the United States on April 11 for their honeymoon before returning to South Korea more than two weeks later on April 28.

The actor will return to work soon as he is set to promote two new movies - The Point Men and Confidential Assignment 2 - which are scheduled for release soon.

He has been also been cast as the lead actor in spy action film Harbin, with filming set to begin in September.

Son is currently weighing her options after starring in the television series Thirty-Nine (2022).